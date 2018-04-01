"The Links" Builder to Pay $430,000 for Violations

COLUMBIA - The Fayetteville, Arkansas construction company that developed "The Links" apartments and golf course agreed Wednesday to pay $430,000 in civil penalties to the United States for construction stormwater violations.

The EPA found Lindsey Construction Company, Inc. in violation of the Clean Water Act during construction in 2007.

The EPA said the site failed to:

Implement and maintain practices to minimize runoff

Follow a stormwater pollution prevention plan

Comply with water quality standards

Conduct site expections



Investigations by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources in 2006 and 2007 also found the company not complying with stormwater management requirements.

The EPA said stormwater runoff increases during construction and can contain pollutants that could decrease oxygen in streams, kill fish, and destroy spawning beds.

The stipulation settlement was filed with the U.S. District Court in Jefferson City Wednesday.

The Links of Columbia consists of a nine-hole golf course and 64-building apartment complexes.