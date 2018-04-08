The Lost Photos of Joplin

JOPLIN - A genealogist from Joplin has started a project to preserve and return all photos found in the aftermath of the recent tornadoes.

Angela Walters is the founder of the Lost Photos of Joplin Project. Walters, a genealogist, says she felt a strong need to help the victims of the storm and was inspired to use her knowledge to help save priceless family memories.

The Lost Photos of Joplin Project is an entirely volunteer effort made up of photo preservationists, genealogists and archivists. Their goal is to place all photos found into one central database on line to make it as easy as possible for victims to find them.

For now, photos are being placed on the group's facebook page.