The Mexico Goat Has Been Captured

MEXICO - It's official...Mexico's Most Wanted, the Mexico goat, has been captured. The Mexico goat was lassoed Tuesday afternoon by a man who was chasing him on horseback.

On the goat's Facebook page, which now has almost 9,000 fans, the wandering animal describes his capture: "When they nabbed me, I was enjoying some flowers. They're keeping me out of traffic until I can either bust out...or figure out what's next."