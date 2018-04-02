The Missouri Theatre Renovation Closer

There's almost a surprise in every seat and those surprises sometimes aren't very appealing. From torn seats, to plaster peeling off the walls, almost 80-years of wear and tear has it's effect.

"If you look around you you can see that we need a lot of work, the plaster, the seats and even more upgrades in the lighting and the sound." said Executive Director David White.

"We'll all be sitting down at the same table each month at our board meetings serving on the same committes, just joining together, it's nothing but good," said Cynthia Beverley of the Missouri Symphony

Beverley says bringing the two groups together should make renovating easier.

"That's what we all want to do, we think that by joining the two boards together back into one board, that we'll be able to achieve this goal faster." said Beverly.

Meg Gray and her husband frequent the theater, she says the renovations have been a long time coming.

"I've heard progress has been made through fundraising and stuff, but i'm not, you know it seems like its been a number of years they've been working through the process," said Gray.

Executive Director David White says the speedy renovations are crucial to the theater's future.

"My little eight-year-old girl will be able to come with her children 25-years from now and say my Papa and a group of great Columbians restored the Missouri Theater that will last your lifetime and lifetimes beyond," said White.