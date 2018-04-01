The Moberly Aftermath

Sgt. Kevin Palmatory of the Moberly Police Department said the evening wasn't too hectic despite the damage.

"There were maybe three or four calls, nothing of any real significance," he said. "Yes, we did have some businesses you know that were damaged, and then there was damage in outlying areas, and damage too the airport."

The storm was sporadic, hitting one area but not others. At the airport, the wind blew roofs off of hangars and offices. Across from the airport on U.S. Highway 63, a fifty year-old barn is now unrecognizable.

Moberly residents say the storm was loud, but nothing like a tornado.

"Just high winds, and really hard rain," said Moberly resident John Victor. "That's all."

The homeowners said they plan to rebuild their barn and they said they're lucky the destruction didn't hit their home.