The NAACP Releases a Statement Regarding Rodeo Stunt

JEFFERSON CITY - The NAACP contacted KOMU 8 News Monday afternoon and told us their feelings about Saturday's events at the State Fair.

President Mary Ratliff, who is at an NAACP meeting in Washington, asked Vice President Pamela Hardin to release a statement about the "travesty" at the State Fair's rodeo:

"We at the NAACP are appalled at the disrespect, and obvious racial display of actions about our President. The fact that we, as African Americans, living in this state of Missouri, would have our tax dollars used at a function sponsored by the state to outright use such a discriminatory action as a form of entertainment and feel that it's o.k. to do in spite of how it affects Black Missourians, and this country as a WHOLE. We are disappointed, we are embarrassed for our state and country and we are ANGRY.



What was the purpose of pulling the lips on the mask. Do we as citizens other than Black Americans, find amusement in calling our President a clown? Is this the example, or image that we want our state, or anyone to see, or have, when referring to our President? Would it have been funny pulling lips, and calling him a clown, had President Obama been white? We have these questions at heart, and anger in our minds (for the lack of RESPECT for our President). We want the Governor to make a statement against this type of behavior, and obvious racism, and to take the appropriate actions, by holding all responsible parties involved accountable, and held to the highest punishment possible, for this action, that is RACISM to it's highest form. This action is intolerable, embarrassing to our state, and an insult to us as Black Citizens of the State of Missouri. It is unacceptable, and in explainable, not misunderstood, demeaning to African Americans, and our State as a whole. We expect something to be done about it, and will not rest until it is done."