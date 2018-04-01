The New Wild West

The group has been around since 1987 and meets on the second Sunday of every month with the mission of preserving the traditional wild west style of shooting.

Each member of the group picked an alias. Beverly Luetkemeyer, who goes by the name Prairie Dawn within the club, said she enjoys acting out bank robberies, protecting cattle, and keeping the peace.

"We all have aliases and that's what we go by here. I've known people out here for 10 years and some I only know by their alias," said club member Tim Burton.

Burton's alias is Ned Pinkerton.

The goal of the monthly competitions is to shoot the targets as fast as possible without missing.

"Most of us grew up in the 50's and 60's, Luetkemeyer said. "This gives us a chance to relive our childhood and still maintain a competitive shooting sport or just do it for fun."

Members split into posses for each competition. The posses go through a series of target zones where they are given a scenario like escorting prisoners from a jail.

Because the club uses real ammunition, safety is a top priority.

"Eye and ear protection for everybody. We make sure we see to that for the spectators too." said Dan Waters, also known as Big Muddy.

Group members said the group includes many families.

"They come up as a family group," said Sharon Burton, also known as Cherokee Half-breed. "The husband usually starts first and the wife starts and then the kids start in, so we have quite a few."