The NFL honors Fulton High School

FULTON - Fulton High School will forever be a part of NFL history. The school has been named to the NFL's Super Bowl Honor Roll.

Fulton is one of more than 2,000 schools named to the honor roll for its help in developing the career of Tony Galbreath, who played for the New York Giants in Super Bowl XXl and graduated from the high school. Along with being named to the honor roll, the school also received a special edition gold Super Bowl 50 football.

"I know when I got the football in the mail I was very excited cause it's like really cool and then the first thing I had to do was go share it with everybody and talked to community members," Dave Milligan, activities director, said.

The schools received the award for every player or head coach who graduated from their school and was on the active roster on a super bowl team. This is a way for the NFL to recognize schools and communities who played a roll in developing the life of those who helped changed NFL super bowl history.

"I know kids will be excited when they see the football," Milligan said. "I mean word's already got around about it and the kids are real excited. I think it gives them a goal, something to shoot for."

Head football coach Pat Kelly said the honor sparks a sense of pride and tradition in the football program. He said it shows the important roll athletics plays in developing the life of student athletes.

"I think there are so many life lessons," Kelly said. "I think that's the most important thing. Especially what we try to convey in our program."

"It gives them an opportunity to be involved in activities and learn life lessons and team work and getting along with others," Milligan said.

Kelly said he enjoys staying in contact with former players and seeing them continue to succeed after high school.

"When you look at our particular sport, I think one of the most rewarding things that occur in my life are when former players come back," Kelly said.

He said the roll of high school athletics is more important than just games and practices.

"I think what we do both academically and athletically helps prepare them for the life that's ahead," Kelly said.

Milligan said the football will be placed in a trophy case inside the high school to help remind students the important roll the school has in developing them for later on in life.

"I know the kids will say 'hey I'm gonna get one of those,' so it gives them something to shoot for," Milligan said.

"I think it's a symbol of pride to know that there's tradition here not only in athletics but in academics as well," Kelly said.