The Number 10

It's evident by taking a look at the stands that it's football season. This time of year sparks fans to buy Tiger apparel. "Fall is always a great time," Michelle Froese with MU Public Relations. "People feel really excited about the university and so you see a lot more of the insignia sales and apparel and gifts."

The school store almost completely sold out of gold t-shirts a few weekends ago and expect the same caliber of sales for the black out game. "Gold Rushes" and "Blackouts" come and go, but one item remains constant.

Among all the black and gold shirts here in the store, there is one shirt that stands out both on and off the field. It's the Chase Daniel number 10 jersey and there's only one women's size in the store, just a week before homecoming. The jersey costs $55, which is a bit pricier than other items in the store, but people still rush to get their own number 10 jersey.

"I think that anyone would spend that. I know my one friend got it at the Tiger Spirit store downtown," says MU sophomore Katie Borges. "So I don't think that the price is an issue, but I really think it helps being able to student-charge it."

Student charge may be one reason for high sales, but there might be a bigger reason for the spike.

"The more you're in the media," says Mizzou quarterback Chase Daniel, "The more you're going to get noticed, the more people are going to like know you, that's just how it goes."

"I think that as they continue to do well, you're just going to see more jerseys selling," Froese says.

Mizzou may be a quarterback driven team, but one can't help but wonder what other Tiger numbers would also do well. "I think all of them, I mean they all play, they all put in the same work ethic as me, some put in more," Daniel says. "They're equally deserving of it, but I guess Nike just chose mine."

Tons of jerseys fly off the rack each year, but the players don't see any of the monetary profit.

"We get paid our scholarships checks, and that's the point." Daniel says.

But a dollar amount isn't what excites the Tiger quarterback.

"It's definitely, definitely weird when you go out there and see tens of thousands of people wearing your jersey." Daniel adds.

You might see number 10 in large sizes, pint-sizes, and maybe even in pink. But, this number 10 plans to play Texas Tech this homecoming weekend. Where a high-scoring game might boost more than just morale.

Mizzou's University Bookstore re-stocked their racks with number 10 jerseys for the homecoming weekend.