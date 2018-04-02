The Report Card is in for Missouri's Children

The group ranked all Missouri counties on issues affecting children, such as safety and health. Citizens for Missouri's Children hopes to persuade lawmakers to better protect the state's youngest citizens.

"We like the idea that people all over the state have good, solid information, solutions to help children," said Beth Griffin, director of Citizens for Missouri's Children.

The latest report card is a mix of As Cs and Fs. Boone County struggles with low infant birth weights and a high infant mortality rate.

The county had 732 infants with low birth weights last year, and 68 who died at birth. However, high school dropouts are giving the county its biggest headache.

"Boone County ranks very, very poorly when it comes to high school dropout rates, 87th out of 115 counties," said Griffin.

Boone County ranked 11th in births to mothers without a high school diploma and 9th in students who qualify for free school lunches.

But, it's not all bad news for the county.

"Boone County ranks 17th overall out of 115. That's a high ranking," said Griffin.

The group wants to use the study's information to persuade the state to restore health care coverage for the 44,000 children it dropped from the program last year.