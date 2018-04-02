The Runge Nature Center Hosts "Cooking Wild in Missouri" Author

JEFFERSON CITY- The Runge Nature Center hosted "Cooking Wild in Missouri" author Bernadette Dryden for a book signing Thursday night.

Dryden, a former Missouri Department of Conservation editor and publications supervisor, has combined her love for the outdoors and her love for cooking in her recently published cookbook. This colorful new cookbook emphasizes the importance of local and seasonal ingredients in a variety of appetizers, salads, stews, main courses and delishious desserts.

"Cooking Wild in Missouri" is filled with more than 100 different kitchen-tested recipes that are sure to tantalize any Missourian's taste buds.