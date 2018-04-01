The State Pushes Free Radon Testing Kits

COLUMBIA - Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services offers free radon testing kits online but -- wait -- it is currently out of stock. The department should have more free tests in a few weeks after it signs a contract with a radon testing laboratory according to environmental public health specialist Randy Maley.

Smoking, radon, and second-hand smoke are the leading causes of lung cancer, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

Radon is an invisible gas produced by the decay of naturally occurring uranium in soil and water. Because it is odorless and tasteless, the only way to know if radon is there, is to get a radon test. The U.S. Surgeon General and EPA recommend that all homes be tested.

Do-it-yourself radon testing kits can be found at local hardware stores and building supply big box stores. The kits are only $10 at the store and an additional $30 payment, which is sent to a lab for results.