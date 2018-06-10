The State's Attorney General Presents the first-ever Justice Awards
JEFFERSON CITY - Attorney General Chris Koster gave the Attorney General's Justice Awards for the first time Thursday afternoon. Koster presented the awards as a way to acknowledge different organizations and individuals for showing their commitment to justice.
Agencies from all around the state sent nominations for Missourians who have contributed to the promotion of justice. With each nomination there was a story to help showcase each nominee's efforts to support the cause.
Of all of the nominees, there was a total of 11 recipients. Each award winner represented one of six award categories. One of the categories included law enforcement, but not all of the winners wear badges.
"Some of them are just regular, everyday citizens who have made extraordinary contributions to the cause of law enforcement across the state," said Koster.
This is the first time Missouri has presented these awards, and supporters hope it won't be the last. Koster and others who helped put on the event plan to recognize Missourians every year for their justice work.
