The State Spending Showdown Scheduled to Continue This Afternoon

JEFFERSON CITY- State lawmakers from both chambers plan to discuss Missouri's 2013 $24 billion budget this afternoon in conference committee. The Kansas City Star reports that local Senators Kurt Schaefer and Dan Brown sit on the committee. Boone County Representative Chris Kelly also sits on the committee. The State Constitution requires Governor Jay Nixon to have signed the budget by May 11th.

On Monday, the House disagreed with the changes made to all but 1 of the Senate's 12 bills. However, the Representatives agreed on one of the Senate's changes to a bill that addresses public debt owed by the state, which will now be sent to Gov. Nixon.

One of the major differences between the two chamber's budget plans is funding for basic health care for more than 2,800 blind Missourians. The House's proposal eliminated special health care coverage for blind Missourians who make too much to qualify for Medicaid, but the Senate's proposal leaves the program as it is.