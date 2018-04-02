The Strip dies down in the winter taking job prospects with it

1 year 2 months 3 weeks ago Saturday, January 07 2017 Jan 7, 2017 Saturday, January 07, 2017 6:38:00 PM CST January 07, 2017 in News
By: Allie Pecorin, Lydia Nusbuam, Gabe Dubois, Hannah Sandfeld
loading

LAKE OZARK - The Strip in July has a heartbeat. It thumps under the feet of the hundreds of tourists that pack the half mile of bars, restaurants and attractions. It booms along with the nightclub speakers that blare into the night. It pulses under the wake of the jet skis and fishing boats that crowd its lakeshores. The energy The Strip radiates during the season creates a sort of gusto in the people that call it home.

Jerry Cason is a creature of The Strip. This day, he’s tossing musty life jackets into a marina’s storage unit. In about 20 minutes he’s going to finish, and make his way up The Strip to finish filing for unemployment benefits.

He winks as he says this. The woman who works the front desk at the unemployment office is cute. She’s expecting him, and at least he has that to look forward to. 

Cason works long hours as a manager on the dock during the summer months, amassing a handsome salary and lots of tips. But it’s a cycle: When the weather cools, so too do the customer demands. The marina closes in November. Cason files for unemployment. 

It’s the story of The Strip: It supports a flourishing tourist economy. When the tourists go away, the heartbeat fades out, taking the lifeblood of the economy with it. 

Without unemployment benefits, Cason and many others would be unable to make ends meet.

The Bagnell Dam Strip is located in Miller County. During the summer months, the county’s  unemployment rate is less than 6 percent.  In the winter the number rises to nearly 8 percent according to data from the Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations. The surrounding counties also see about 2 percent increase in unemployment on average during the winter months. 

Cason isn’t the only one forced to apply for unemployment benefits in the region. On average there are 122 more people in these counties filing for unemployment benefits during the winter months than there are in the summer. 

This is because tourism makes up for a large portion of the overall economy of these counties.

According to the Missouri Division of Tourism, 15.3 percent of tourism employment in the central region of the state comes from these three counties. 

The end of the tourist season brings business to a grinding halt on the dock. For restaurants, the number of visitors dwindles as the temperature dips.

The Strip loses its charm in the winter. Windows are boarded up. “Closed for the season” signs hang on doors. 

Yet Richard Cramins has learned to love The Strip, even when it fails to love him in return. 

Cramins’ orange t-shirt is splattered with oil and cinnamon bun frosting. Stewart’s Restaurant, which Cramins manages, is a tourist favorite for the lake’s largest cinnamon rolls. 

But when the winter months come, fewer people are around to order them. The steady stream of summer visitors slows to a trickle. Cramins must make layoffs. It is something he said he hates doing.   

“They were hired with the understanding that when it slowed down we would be letting them go,” Cramins said. “It affects everybody when you let somebody go. It’s just one of those things that you’ve got to do.” 

Cramins isn’t the only manager faced with the difficulty of laying employees off this season.

Even managers in cities far away from the Lake of the Ozarks will have to make the same difficult choice. 

Steve Morse is an economist and director of the Hospitality and Tourism Program at Western Carolina University. His research focuses on seasonal unemployment in tourist economies. 

Morse said the spikes in seasonal unemployment seen in communities around the lake is mirrored in other tourist areas such as Branson, Missouri; Myrtle Beach, South Carolina and Sevier County, Tennessee.

"It’s all demand driven,” Morse said. “They do lose people when tourism downturn happens.” 

According to Morse, businesses must think critically about how they are going to allocate funding if they want to survive. 

For people like Cramins, this involves making strategic layoffs when the season ends.

“You have to make the most amount of money during the peak times to carry you through those non-peak times,” Morse said.


Cramins’ business plan works for him. But other business models can work too.

Few have stood beside The Strip longer than Gene Barton. He saw The Strip grow and transform over decades. Every summer he’s watched The Strip revitalize. Every winter he’s watched it hibernate. 

Barton has been living near Bagnell Dam for over 15 years. After a completed military career,

Barton moved to the lake to take up employment at his wife’s business, Bob’s Sunglasses.

Their business survives by providing services to locals as well as tourists. It’s a business model that works for them, but it doesn’t work for everyone. 

“Oh yeah we have a lot of locals come in here,” Barton said. “[But] we pay rent 12 months during the year and electricity. But you only take in money when people are around.” 

Barton knows many people who are unemployed, many people like Cason.

The Strip and Cason will part ways as the day comes to a close. There’s nothing left for him there until the spring when the tourists return.

More News

Grid
List

5-year-old killed 7-year-old brother in St. Louis after finding gun
5-year-old killed 7-year-old brother in St. Louis after finding gun
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Relatives believe that a 5-year-old St. Louis boy fatally shot his 7-year-old brother after finding... More >>
1 hour ago Monday, April 02 2018 Apr 2, 2018 Monday, April 02, 2018 9:36:07 AM CDT April 02, 2018 in News

Federal proposal looks at vetting foreign visitors' social media accounts
Federal proposal looks at vetting foreign visitors' social media accounts
COLUMBIA - A new proposal released by the U.S. Department of State Friday pushes for tighter screening of would-be visitors... More >>
16 hours ago Sunday, April 01 2018 Apr 1, 2018 Sunday, April 01, 2018 6:28:00 PM CDT April 01, 2018 in News

Columbia copes with first measurable snow on Easter since 1960s
Columbia copes with first measurable snow on Easter since 1960s
COLUMBIA – Columbia got its first measurable snowfall on Easter since 1961 Sunday. The National Weather Service estimates the... More >>
16 hours ago Sunday, April 01 2018 Apr 1, 2018 Sunday, April 01, 2018 6:18:00 PM CDT April 01, 2018 in News

Two arrested, one is fugitive on Callaway County Weapons Warrant after pursuit from Mexico into Auxvasse
Two arrested, one is fugitive on Callaway County Weapons Warrant after pursuit from Mexico into Auxvasse
On March 31, 2018, at around 6:00 PM, members of the Audrain County Sheriff's Office and the Mexico Public... More >>
18 hours ago Sunday, April 01 2018 Apr 1, 2018 Sunday, April 01, 2018 4:32:00 PM CDT April 01, 2018 in Continuous News

Idea of "looking cool" at fire departments can make it easier to get cancer
Idea of "looking cool" at fire departments can make it easier to get cancer
COLUMBIA - A tradition among firefighters nationwide may in fact be a contributing factor in what some consider an epidemic... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 8:13:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Boone County voters get extra chance to vote before upcoming election
Boone County voters get extra chance to vote before upcoming election
BOONE COUNTY - The extra business hours Saturday at the Boone County Clerk’s office have allowed 19 voters to get... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 5:25:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Death investigation: human remains found in Callaway County
Death investigation: human remains found in Callaway County
CALLAWAY COUNTY - Criminal investigators are looking for the identity of human remains found by deputies. Law enforcement found... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 4:26:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in Continuous News

Medical professionals teach locals emergency techniques to save lives
Medical professionals teach locals emergency techniques to save lives
COLUMBIA - University of Missouri Trauma and Emergency Medicine staff hosted a class in support of the “Stop the Bleed”... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 4:25:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Missouri bill could help millennials buy homes
Missouri bill could help millennials buy homes
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri lawmakers are pushing a bill that could make it easier for people buying a... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 3:47:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in Continuous News

Missouri Senate considers banning touchscreen voting
Missouri Senate considers banning touchscreen voting
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri Senate is considering whether to permanently unplug the state's touchscreen machines amid concerns... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 3:26:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in Continuous News

Local man looks to use his own life story to inspire others
Local man looks to use his own life story to inspire others
SEDALIA- When Kardell Sims founded Visionary Hustler earlier this year, he set out with the goal of inspiring and motivating... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 2:04:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Raw beef recall affects 9 states, including Missouri
Raw beef recall affects 9 states, including Missouri
MISSOURI - PFP Enterprises, LLC, also known as Texas Meat Packers, is recalling more than 7,000 pounds of raw beef... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 2:00:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Missouri AG warns of phone, email scams seeking tax info
Missouri AG warns of phone, email scams seeking tax info
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri's attorney general is warning residents to be wary of telephone and email scams throughout tax... More >>
2 days ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 9:35:44 AM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Missouri judge dismisses second Knockerball lawsuit
Missouri judge dismisses second Knockerball lawsuit
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — An Ashland man who was awarded last year nearly $45 million for injuries at a Capital... More >>
2 days ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 9:26:00 AM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Color this day happy; it's National Crayon Day
Color this day happy; it's National Crayon Day
COLUMBIA - Few things say childhood quite like a crayon. Coloring (inside or outside the lines) takes on a new... More >>
2 days ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 9:10:00 AM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Elaborate prank makes Aspen Heights residents worry about their privacy
Elaborate prank makes Aspen Heights residents worry about their privacy
COLUMBIA - Residents at a student housing complex said a prank from management was too believable to be funny days... More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 7:25:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

Nursing home care will take hit with current budget
Nursing home care will take hit with current budget
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri House approved a budget plan Thursday with more money for early education and flat... More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 6:35:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

MoDOT releases spring road work plan for mid-Missouri
MoDOT releases spring road work plan for mid-Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY- MoDOT has released a schedule of road work for the central Missouri region. The road work is scheduled... More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 2:12:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 28°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
12pm 29°
1pm 30°
2pm 31°
3pm 35°

Select a station to view its upcoming schedule:

KOMU 8Mid-Missouri's CW

Coming Up Next

11:00a
Rachael Ray
12:00p
KOMU 8 News @ Noon
12:30p
Inside Edition
11:00a
Jerry Springer
12:00p
Jerry Springer
1:00p
Maury

Tonight's Schedule

7:00p
The Voice
9:01p
Good Girls
7:00p
DC's Legends of Tomorrow
8:00p
Penn & Teller: April Fool Us Day
9:00p
KOMU 8 News @ Nine on The CW
9:30p
Seinfeld