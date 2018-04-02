The Virtual Super Bowl

Another Super Bowl means another party, but the Super Bowl isn't the game these guys are watching. Intead they are creating their own action in a John Madden football tournament.

This tournament is not a casual get together. For Steve Farrow, it's a job.

"This is by far probably the best job a college kid could have. It is without a doubt. I get to play video games for my job," says Farrow, the EA Sports representative for MU.

This MU sophomore used his gaming prowess and hard-working attitude to take the reigns from the previous campus representative.

"He interned for me for a little bit, helped me set up events and he's a pretty good worker always on-time so I just hooked him up with it," says former EA Sports representative Chris Shakleford.

The chance to win a $400 Xbox 360 is so great that Farrow says two guys drove for eight hours to play in the last tournament, and some players sat outside for eight hours to play.

However, Farrow says the job requires more than just being a good gamer.

"Marketing and getting to know people, networking. I mean there's a lot of skills that go into this besides just being able to play a video game," added Farrow

It may be a surprise to parents, but for Farrow, all the time playing video games paid off.

"After playing all those video games, for all that, for all those years and having your mom telling you to get off the couch, it kind of paid off in a nice way," says Farrow.

Farrow hopes to use his internship to get a job doing graphic design at EA Sports when he graduates.