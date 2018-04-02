Theater Cancels Opening Show After Reinhold Quits

By: The Associated Press

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) - A suburban Kansas City dinner theater had to cancel its opening night of the play "Harvey" after a disgruntled Judge Reinhold resigned from the production.

New Theatre co-owner Richard Carrothers told The Kansas City Star the "Fast Times at Ridgemont High" and "Beverly Hills Cop" star had appeared increasingly unhappy with everything related to the production.

The Overland Park theater canceled its opening-night show on Wednesday after Reinhold's abrupt departure. "Harvey" was instead opening Thursday after an afternoon matinee.

Kansas City-based actor Craig Benton was assuming the lead role in the whimsical 1944 comedy through Jan. 29, after which Los Angeles-based British actor Charles Shaughnessy takes over.

Reinhold said in an emailed statement that the theater provides "wonderful entertainment" and this production wouldn't be an exception, even without him.