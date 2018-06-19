Theater Shooting Threat Suspect Charged

BOLIVAR, Mo. -- A southwest Missouri man is charged with planning to shoot up a movie theater screening of the final "Twilight" film.



The Springfield News-Leader reports that 20-year-old Blaec Lammers of Bolivar was charged Friday morning with first-degree assault, making a terroristic threat and armed criminal action.



He was being held on $500,000 bond. No attorney is listed for him in online court records.



Bolivar police wrote in the probable cause statement that Lammers' mother contacted authorities Thursday. She was concerned that her son had purchased weapons similar to the ones used in the Aurora, Colo., movie theater shooting.



Lammers told authorities he intended to shoot people at a Sunday "Twilight" screening and a Walmart store. Police say he bought a movie ticket, two assault rifles and 400 rounds of ammunition.