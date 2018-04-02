Theft suspect arrested after flipping car trying to escape

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis County man is accused of stealing underwear and other items from a Walmart store and crashing his car while trying to get away.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that a police officer pulled the 45-year-old suspect from the flipped car after it caught fire. Charges had not been filed as of Wednesday morning.

Police were called to the store Tuesday night after an employee said the man was trying to steal $163 in merchandise.

The suspect sped away, nearly hitting a pedestrian before crashing a short time later. Police say they were not in pursuit when his car flipped at a car care lot, damaging at least five cars.

The man was taken to a hospital but police say he appeared to be OK.