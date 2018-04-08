Thieves and Vandals Hit Salvation Army Again

When Thrift Store Manager Jeanne Brant opened the store Monday morning, she saw dozens of torn bags and boxes of donations scattered across the parking lot.

"When people leave items after we are closed, that sets up the temptation to the other people to come in and look to see what's in the bags, see what's in the boxes," said Brant. "Unfortunately, some people don't have a problem just stealing stuff."

Thieves trashed other items so badly that they're worthless. But, the store has to pay to have them removed.

"It's just heartbreaking to see all we had to get rid of, that could have been used," said volunteer Jessie Holliday.

The Salvation Army asks donors to leave items only during Thrift Store hours. Jefferson City police drive by the store more frequently at night, and a security company might donate surveillance cameras.

"We don't regret giving it to them because that is what we are here for, is to help," Holliday explained. "But when they take it, like they've been doing on the weekend, I don't know. It just slays me. I can't believe in that kind of stuff."

The Salvation Army has vouchers for people who need free clothing from its Thrift Store.