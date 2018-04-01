Third annual early childhood summit

The meeting took place at Memorial Union on the MU campus. Mayor Bob McDavid introduced keynote speaker George Lombardi, director of the Missouri Department of Corrections.

The summit hopes to show how high quality early childhood programs help reduce crime rates in the future by targeting troubled children while they're young.

Also speaking at the event was superintendent of Columbia public schools Chris Belcher, regional president of Commerce Bank Teresa Maledy and Columbia Chief of Police Ken Burton. The event began with refreshments at 7:30 a.m. and the keynote address began at around 8 a.m.