Third Annual "Tremendous Stubble Charity Drive" Kicks Off

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Rock M Nation begins its third annual "Trememdous Stubble Charity Drive."

The drive benefits the University of Missouri Children's Hosptal during the Missouri Tigers softball team's time in the NCAA Division 1 Softball Championship.

Rock M Nation is a blog that follows Missouri athletics as part of the SB Nation network and says it raised $9,884.85 for MU Children's Hospital in the drive's first two years. Last year, it raised $6,177.08 while the Tigers were in the NCAA Super Regionals.

Fans can pledge to the drive online in multiple ways. Fans can pledge per win, per strikeout, per hit, or per run.

The blog's drive was created for the acknowledgment of Missouri softball coach Ehren Earleywine's fine o'clock shadow. The joke became a charity effort for Earleywine's favorite cause - children's health.

"She actually had tears in her eyes talking about it trying to read through it because she knows how passionate I am about children and their health," Earleywine said of his wife, Lisa, to The Closers on KFRU 1400 AM prior to the 2011 drive. "I'm glad that these people have reached out like that and made us a part of that. I wish there was so much more that I could do for them, but I'm very thankful for Rock M Nation and the other people that have put together this cause."