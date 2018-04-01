Third defendant pleads guilty in Joplin murder

JOPLIN (AP) — A third defendant in a Joplin home-invasion case involving the fatal shooting of a co-conspirator has pleaded guilty to felony murder and burglary counts.

The Joplin Globe reports that 39-year-old Shawn Hency of Carthage pleaded guilty Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court to second-degree murder and two counts of first-degree burglary as part of a plea deal.

Joplin police say Hency was one of four men who committed two home invasions in March 2015. One of the suspects, 32-year-old Michael Dean, was shot and killed during the second break-in. A guest at the home fatally shot Dean in what police say was a justified shooting.

Hency's plea would limit the prison time he could receive to 12 years for the murder conviction and 15 years for each burglary count.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for May 4.