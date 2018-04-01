Third Man Arrested for Armed Robbery at The Reserve

COLUMBIA - Detectives arrested a third man Saturday night in connection with an armed robbery that happened at a Columbia apartment complex Saturday morning.

Detectives of the Street Crimes Unit arrested 21-year-old Brian Collins at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in connection to a robbery that happened at The Reserve Saturday morning. Collins was arrested for first degree robbery and his bond has not been set.

Police have also arrested 20-year-old Jared Hemme and 19-year-old Leonardo Neves for their connection to the robbery.

Columbia Police officers were dispatched to The Reserve at 4:03 a.m. Saturday after a female victim reported she had been robbed.

Police say Hemme was in the apartment with the woman when Neves entered the room with a handgun around 3:30 a.m. They say Neves demanded property from the woman, took her cell phone and left.

Officers said Hemme followed Neves, telling the woman that he was going after Neves, but he never returned.



Hemme was arrested at 8 a.m. Saturday at the police department for first degree robbery. His bond was set at $50,000.

Neves was arrested at his home on Antelope Drive at 3 p.m. Saturday for first degree robbery, first degree burglary, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon. His bond was set at $154,500.