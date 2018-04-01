Third Person of Interest in Mosley Homicide Turns Himself In

JEFFERSON CITY - The third person of interest in Keith Mosely's murder case is now in custody. Mosely was killed on April 22, 2012.

Khiry D. Summers, 20, voluntarily turned himself in to the Jefferson City Police Department at noon on Wednesday afternoon. His attorney, Tina M. Crow Halcomb, was with him.

Summers is currently being questioned about his involvement in the murder.

Two suspects are already in custody and have been charged. The Cole County Prosecuting Attorney is working on charges against the third subject, Summers.