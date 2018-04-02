Third Suspect Arrested in Columbia Art Dealer Death

COLUMBIA - A third suspect has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of Columbia art dealer Brian Daniels.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports police arrested 25-year-old St. Charles resident Glenn Anderson on Thursday. He's charged with hindering the prosecution of a felony, accused of providing a false alibi for homicide suspect James Thompson.

Thompson is charged with first-degree murder in Daniels' April 10 death.

Police say Thompson's cellphone records contradict Anderson's assertion that Thompson was with him in St. Charles the night before the shooting. Another Columbia man also faces a false alibi charge.

Police also say Anderson told investigators he bought notary public stamp to help Thompson become the sole legal beneficiary of Daniels' estate.

Anderson remained jailed Friday on $25,000 bond and did not have a lawyer.