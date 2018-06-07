Thirsty Hog Saloon in Callaway County damaged by fire

CALLAWAY COUNTY- A community is shocked and saddened after a fire damaged what many consider their second home.

A fire broke out at the Thirsty Hog Saloon late Tuesday night, damaging much of the inside.

Barb Deville, a Thirsty Hog regular, said she came to the bar Tuesday night after hearing the news. She said the community is devastated by what has happened.

"I couldn't believe it, and there was smoke coming out of the top and then we saw flames out of the ends of the building."

She said the bar was like the community's second home, where many have shared sentimental memories.

"It's family. Everybody treats you like family, it doesn't matter who you are or how you dress or what you like or don't like, or the music you like or don't like. Everybody treats everybody like family," Deville said.

Mike O'Connell, Missouri Department of Public Safety Communications Director, said the cause of the fire is still unknown.

He sent KOMU 8 this statement:

"The Thirsty Hog fire in Fulton is under investigation. The establishment was closed at the time of the fire. It's only open Thursday through Saturday. The fire originated in the attic area and is not considered suspicious."

KOMU 8 also reached out to one of the owners, but she did not feel comfortable talking.

Deville said the community is ready and willing to help out to get the Thirsty Hog back in business.

"If we need to we've done benefits for others before, and it's not a problem at all. We'll be right there to jump in and help out," Deville said.