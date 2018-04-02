This Week: In Case You Missed It

This week has been a busy one for mid-Missouri. If you missed out on any of the action, KOMU 8 News has you covered. Here are some of this week's "In Case You Missed It" stories.

5. Roots N Blues N BBQ kicks off

The eighth annual music festival began Friday afternoon in Stephens Lake Park. Artists scheduled to perform at the three day festival include the Avett Brothers, Amos Lee, John Prine, Rosanne Cash, Trampled by Turtles, Los Lobos, Lake Street Drive and Robert Randolph & the Family Band. KOMU 8 News made a timeline of the event from its "roots."

4. Man predicts his alternative energy truck will be the first of many

One Columbia man said he saves several thousand dollars each year using an alternative energy pick-up truck. Sam Easley said his truck is the only one of its kind in Columbia. The city recently opened its first compressed natural gas (CNG) station in August. The fuel costs about 60 percent of the price of regular gasoline.

3. Columbia police identify suspected bank robbers

Thursday evening Columbia police identified two suspects of a Missouri Credit Union robbery. Detectives arrested Vincente Soto of Kirksville and Joshua R. Harrington of Columbia in connection to the bank robbery Wednesday.

Soto and Harrington were arrested for second-degree robbery and a felony for resisting or interfering with an arrest. Detectives also arrested Soto on two felony warrants involving a motor vehicle and three misdemeanor warrants for trespassing. A police report said Harrington was also arrested in connection to three prior robberies this year.

Missouri State Highway Patrol chased the suspects through Columbia after locating their car near Discovery Parkway and Highway 6.

2. Crews rescue man who fell from Boone County Courthouse dome

Officials said a man was in critical condition immediately after he fell into the Boone County Courthouse dome.

Emergency crews rescued the man-whose name has not been released-after he slipped and fell while lowering the courthouse's flag to half-staff in remembrance of State Rep. Randy Pike who died over the weekend.

Fire crews got the man out of the dome on a rescue backboard and safely lowered him down the building.

1. Opponents challenge Missouri gun rights measure

Opponents of a gun-rights amendment recently approved by Missouri voters filed a court challenge Wednesday, asking the state Supreme Court to overturn the election results.

The challenge says the results of the vote should be invalidated because the ballot summary was insufficient and unfair.

Earlier this month, Missouri lawmakers overrode Gov. Nixon's veto of a law that would allow anyone with a concealed weapons permit to openly carry their firearm anywhere in the state.

Gun enthusiasts at the Columbia Gun Show earlier this week had different opinions on a new gun law going into effect in Missouri that would allow anyone to openly carry a firearm regardless of individual city and town laws prohibiting it.