Thomas defeats Jackson in Auditor Primary

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - The official results are in. And Republican Sandra Thomas has prevailed in a close state auditor's primary over Jack Jackson. The secretary of state's office today certified the results from the August Eighth primaries. Thomas received 86,768 votes in the five-way primary. Jackson got 84,942 votes. That amounts to a difference of a little more than one-half a percentage point. Jackson says he plans to officially ask for a recount tomorrow. Under state law, election authorities then would have 20 days to conduct and certify the results of the recount. A Jackson spokesman says it is unlikely a recount would make him the winner, but he owes it to his supporters to at least ask.