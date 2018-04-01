Thomas Earn Third SEC Weekly Honor

BIRMINGHAM, ALA. - Mizzou softball senior Chelsea Thomas was named Southeastern Conference Pitcher of the Week, as announced by the league office on Monday. The conference recognition is Thomas' third of Missouri's inaugural season in the SEC and the 15th of her career.

The two-time All-American Thomas pitched 18.0 innings over four starts, recording a 3-0 record while not issuing a single walk to her opposition. Thomas struck out 22 batters over the week at a rate of 1.22 strikeouts per inning.

Thomas threw a complete game (7.0) in Mizzou's 3-1 win over Evansville in game one of its March 13 doubleheader, surrendering one of just two earned runs for the week. She struck out 10 Purple Ace batters for her fourth game of the season with double-digit strikeouts.

Thomas earned all three starts in the Tigers' three-game sweep at Ole Miss (March 15-17), striking out four batters in each game. She worked 2.0 innings in the five-inning, 11-0 victory on Friday. Thomas pitched 6.0 and 3.0 innings in Mizzou's Saturday (6-1) and Sunday (12-0) to earn wins, with the series finale also shortened to five innings due to run rule.