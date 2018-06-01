Thomas Earns SEC Pitcher of the Week Honors

COLUMBIA -- Missouri pitcher Chelsea Thomas has picked up her fourth weekly honor from Southeastern Conference. On Monday, the senior ace was named SEC Pitcher of the Week for her performance against LSU.

Thomas notched her SEC-leading 10th conference pitching victory in Mizzou's 3-2 win at No. 11 LSU, capping a weekend in which she struck out 23 batters in 14.0 innings pitched for a rate of 1.64 strikeouts per inning. She issued just one walk in the two complete game wins. Her pitching performance in the Tigers' 6-1 win over LSU on April 19 included 13 strikeouts, zero walks and two hits. She gave up just seven total hits for the week and helped Missouri to its first conference road series win since March 15-17.