Thomas Nominated for Honda Sports Award

COLUMBIA - Missouri All-American pitcher Chelsea Thomas is one of four nominees for the 2010-11 Softball Honda Sports Award, as announced by the Collegiate Women Sports Awards. Thomas and the Tigers just wrapped up their third straight Women's College World Series appearance, where they won their first WCWS game in 20 years with a 4-1 victory over Oklahoma.

Thomas earned NFCA First Team All-America and Big 12 Pitcher of the Year honors in her first full injury-free season as a Tiger. The redshirt sophomore led the nation with a 0.95 earned run average, while tying the single season school record with 32 wins and shattering the single season strikeout mark with 397. The redshirt sophomore threw two solo perfect games this season and combined with Kristin Nottelmann for another, while also throwing a no hitter against DePaul in the NCAA Regional round.

Joining Thomas in the final four are Ashley Hansen (Stanford), Jolene Henderson (California) and Kelsey Bruder (Florida). The winner after nationwide balloting will become a candidate for The Honda-Broderick Cup awarded annually to The Collegiate Woman Athlete of the Year.

In addition to the honor of this selection, American Honda will donate $1,000 to the women's athletic fund of each nominee's university. This will be sent to the senior women administrator by the close of the school year. The winner's program will receive $5,000.