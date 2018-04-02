Thomas Picked as Big 12 Pitcher of the Week

ARLINGTON, TX - Redshirt sophomore Chelsea Thomas has been named Big 12 Pitcher of the Week for the fourth time in her career, as announced Tuesday afternoon by the league office. This is the second time this season that Thomas has earned this award.

Throwing in all four games, Thomas went 3-0 with a 0.66 earned run average and a save as the Tigers swept Kansas and Texas Tech to improve to 4-0 in conference. She struck out 32 batters and walked just one in 21.1 innings pitched while scattering eight hits and giving up two earned runs.

She opened the week with a complete game against Kansas, allowing just four hits and two unearned runs while striking out 11. Thomas pitched in game two against the Jayhawks, coming in in relief to pick up her third save of the year, giving up no hits, one walk and striking out four.

In the first game against then-No. 19 Texas Tech, Thomas went the distance again, allowing three hits and one run while striking out seven and allowing no walks. The Pleasantville, Iowa native finished off the weekend by going 5.1 innings, allowing one run on one hit with no walks and 10 strikeouts. Thomas was removed from the game after giving up a single in the sixth with Missouri up 10-0, the first and only hit she allowed against the Red Raiders.

The redshirt sophomore has won 12 consecutive games to improve her record to 12-2. She has 10 complete games and six shutouts to go with three saves. Her 0.48 ERA is the best in the country.

Thomas and the Tigers return to action tomorrow afternoon with a doubleheader against North Texas beginning at 4 p.m. CT.