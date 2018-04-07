Thomas, Taylor to Represent Mizzou on USA Softball Team in 2012

COLUMBIA -- Missouri softball will continue to be represented on the USA softball team. On Tuesday, the Amateur Softball Association announced current junior pitcher Chelsea Thomas and former outfielder Rhea Taylor have been named to the 2012 USA Softball Women's National Team. Both Thomas and Taylor made the USA Softball team for the first time in 2011.

Thomas had a 4-2 record in circle, pitching for 41.1 innings to tie Oklahoma's Keilani Ricketts for the second most of the team. Thomas was also second on the team with 60 strikeouts.

Taylor started 22 of 25 games last year and was 23-for-63 at the plate (.365) with 24 runs scored and five RBI. she lead the 2011 team in stolen bases and was 9-for-11 on base.