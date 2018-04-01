Thomas, Tigers Shut Out Aggies

COLUMBIA - The 12th ranked Missouri Tigers Softball Team beat the 20th ranked Texas A&M Aggies 3-0 on Sunday behind a complete game shutout by redshirt sophomore Chelsea Thomas. The win gave the Tigers the two game sweep over the Aggies and improved their record to 32-5 on the season and 7-1 in conference play.

Thomas pitch seven shutout innings, striking out nine batters, while only giving up only four hits and one walk. Thomas improved her record to 17-3 on the year, posting her eighth shutout of the year.

The Tigers got on the scoreboard first in the bottom of the fourth inning when senior Rhea Taylor scored on junior Ashley Flemming's groundout to Aggie pitcher Lindsey Sisk. Sisk had trouble fielding the ground ball, and was forced to get the sure out at first base.

In the very next inning, the Tigers put up another run on the scoreboard when senior Abbey Vock scored on a double from sophomore Jenna Martson. Sophomore Princess Krebs added an insurance run in the sixth when her single drove in sophomore Nicole Hudson.

The Tigers next game will be Wednesday in Cedar Falls, Iowa, against the Northern Iowa Panthers. Gametime is scheduled for 3PM. After the one game series with Northern Iowa, the Tigers will return home to play 14th ranked Oklahoma Sooners Saturday.