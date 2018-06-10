Thomas Wins Fifth Big 12 Award

COLUMBIA - For the third time in four weeks and fifth time this season, redshirt sophomore Chelsea Thomas has been named as the Big 12 Pitcher of the Week, as announced Tuesday by the Big 12 office. She's won a Big 12 weekly award more times than any other player in the conference, and has now been named Pitcher of the Week seven times in her career.

Thomas led the Tigers to a 2-0 record on the week, as she picked up victories in both games. She threw the first four innings in a five inning game against SIU-Edwardsville on Wednesday, combining with Kristin Nottelmann for the team's third perfect game of the season. She struck out 10 batters in those four innings in Mizzou's 10-0 win. On Saturday, Thomas allowed just one hit - an infield single - in her win against then-No. 16 Oklahoma State. She struck out 13 batters in seven innings and faced just one over the minimum as she didn't allow a single walk. For the week, Thomas posted a 0.00 ERA to go with 23 strikeouts, one hit allowed and zero walks.

She now stands at 23-4 on the season with the best earned run average in the country at 0.72 while posting 283 strikeouts to just 34 walks. She's only four strikeouts away from breaking Mizzou's single season record of 286, set by Erin Kalka in 2004. Opponents are hitting just .140 off her this year and she's given up just 10 extra base hits all season.

Thomas and the rest of the Tiger squad return to action on Wednesday when they host a doubleheader against the Western Illinois Leathernecks, beginning at 3 p.m. CT.