Thousands Donated to "Blind" Boone's Former Home

COLUMBIA - John W. "Blind" Boone's home is a historical site in Columbia and is set to receive funding Monday. The J.W. Boone Heritage Foundation is donating more than $16,000 to the city.

"Blind" Boone was one of Missouri's "Big Three" of Jazz and Ragtime music and spent his life involved in volunteering and donating to the Columbia community.

The Columbia City Council is accepting this donation at the meeting Monday and plans to use it for landscaping. The outside of the house has been renovated, but the inside and the garden are untouched. The money will go toward an amphitheater, a full size bronze statue of Boone and other landscaping for the garden.

The Heritage Foundation wants to memorialize Boone and other Missourians, too. Residents and organizations can purchase individually engraved bricks in the amphitheater.

Bricks are also available for purchase inside the home. "Blind" Boone's handicap is the inspiration for these interior bricks and can give tribute to anyone the buyer thinks has overcome obstacles.

The home is set to be an Ethnography center, meaning history is on display though video, audio and other interactive media. Kids could also have the opportunity to learn media skills that will go on display at this site.