Thousands Gather to Remember SPC Sterling Wyatt

COLUMBIA - Thousands gathered in support of the family of SPC Sterling Wyatt at First Baptist Church in downtown Columbia Saturday.

People lined Broadway Street, wearing red and bearing flags, and gave the Wyatt family an ovation when they entered the church.

Supporters said the line of volunteers stretched as far as Columbia City Hall.

The funeral service began at 1 p.m. During the funeral, supporters faced the church in a silent showing of respect.

