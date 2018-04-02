Thousands Pray for US at 'America for Jesus' Rally

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Thousands of Christians gathered at Independence Mall in Philadelphia to pray for the future of the United States as the presidential election is approaching.

Religious broadcaster Pat Robertson and Family Research Council president Tony Perkins topped a full day of speakers Saturday at "The America for Jesus 2012" prayer rally.

The crowd was asked to pray for political candidates although neither candidate was mentioned by name.

Organizers plan to have another prayer rally Oct. 20 in Washington, D.C., two weeks before President Barack Obama faces Republican Mitt Romney in the presidential election