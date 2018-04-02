Threatened Frogs Get Help

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Kermit the Frog might be recruited along with governments, corporations, and philanthropists to help in a worldwide effort to stem the deaths of frog populations around the world. Next week, leaders of the world's zoos and aquariums meeting in Budapest, Hungary, will discuss the logistics of the frog-saving effort, dubbed Amphibian Ark. A mysterious killer fungus is wiping out frog populations around the globe. Scientists have a plan to isolate hundreds of frogs at the world's zoos, aquariums and botanical gardens until they can be released in the wild safely. Jeffrey Bonner, president of the Saint Louis Zoo, is heading the initiative. Next week, he'll present a strategy for raising global awareness of the crisis and the initial $50 million needed to avert it.