Threatening Message Keeps Students Home
WELDON SPRING - Authorities are investigating a threatening message in a school bathroom that kept 900 students home by referring to the Columbine school massacre. About half the students at Francis Howell High School near Weldon Spring stayed home from school Monday. Lt. Craig McGuire of the St. Charles County Sheriff's Department said the message told students not to come to school Monday and had the word Columbine in parentheses, although authorities found no evidence of a plot. However, word of the message spread among students by phone, the Internet and text messages last weekend. In 1999, two student gunmen killed 13 people at Columbine High School in Littleton, Colo.
