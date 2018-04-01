Three 16-Point Scorers Not Enough in William Woods Loss

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA-- The William Woods University men's basketball team fell to 1-2 on the season, dropping its opening game at the Bosch Financial Shootout hosted by Mount Mercy University. Demarius Sumrell, Logan Decker and D.J. Hoskins each had 16 points as the Owls lost 79-62 to St. Ambrose University on Friday afternoon.

After struggling in the early going in its last outing, the Owls looked to have solved their first-half shooting slump as they opened up a 5-0 lead with a Blake Burgessjumper and a trey from Jonathon Nutt. Unfortunately, the Owls would find themselves on the wrong side of a 22-4 run over the next six minutes, mustering points only from the free throw line during the stretch.

Trailing 9-22, the Owls answered with a 7-1 spurt from Sumrell to close the gap to seven points, but St. Ambrose pulled away down the stretch, leading 42-29 at the half.

WWU came out of the locker room a bit sluggish and was punished by St. Ambrose as the Bees rolled out to a 62-31 lead with 14:17 left in the game. The Owls were able to whittle away at the deficit down the stretch, but couldn't close to single digits.

The Owls shot at a consistent pace, finishing at .327 for the night, while St. Ambrose hit at a .547 pace for the game. The Bees held a slight (38-37) edge on the glass, with each team turning the ball over 17 times.

William Woods closes out the tournament tomorrow evening, playing host Mount Mercy University at 6 p.m.