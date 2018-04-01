Three Accused of Trying to Steal KC Area Power Line

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Three Kansas men are accused in Missouri of trying to steal a power line in the Kansas City suburb of Independence, causing about $25,000 in damage.

The Jackson County prosecutor's office said Thursday that all three have been charged with attempted theft. Two of the men are from Overland Park, Kan., and the third is from Louisburg, Kan.

The Kansas City Star reports that someone tried to pull down a power line Sunday or Monday but left it at the scene. Independence police went to the area and made the arrests when the three men showed up early Tuesday.