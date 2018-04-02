Three arrested, accused of injecting gummy candy with drugs

CAMDEN COUNTY - Three men were arrested by the Camden County Sheriff's Office, accusing them of lacing Sour Patch Kids with diluted prescription pills and selling the candy to high schoolers.

Tanner Dale Berg, 19, Tori Lee Tompson, 20, and Henry Jason Vandonsel II, 18 were arrested in Osage Beach and charged with a Class B Felony for distribution of a controlled substance over the weekend, the sheriff's office said.

Authorities said they recovered marijuana, prescription narcotics pills, and Sour Patch Kids candies suspected of being injected with the diluted pills.

All three men posted bail at $3,000 and will appear in court May 31.

Authorities sent the candy to the Missouri Highway Patrol Crime Lab for further analysis.