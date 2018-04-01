Three Arrested After Alleged Meth Fire

ST. JAMES (AP) -- Three residents of the south-central Missouri town of St. James are facing charges after a suspected methamphetamine lab caught fire. KMOV-TV reports that 50-year-old Darryl Copeland, 27-year-old Dwan Estep and 27-year-old Stephanie Gann are charged with manufacturing a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and first-degree arson.

They were jailed on $250,000 bond and did not yet have attorneys.

Authorities responded to a fire inside a house on Monday. Investigators determined the fire was caused by a meth lab.