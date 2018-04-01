Three Arrested for Drug Distribution

MILLER COUNTY - After a month long investigation, Miller County Sheriff's Deputies arrested three people for distribution of controlled substances Monday. Prosecutors have only charged two, Mitchell Atterberry and Christina Ball, so far.



Deputies had been monitoring a residence near the city limits of Eldon for nearly a month prior to the search. Officers raided the home Monday and found controlled substances, scales and equipment to package controlled substances. Officers say the home was involved in the distribution of a large amount of controlled substance.



Both Ball and Atterberry face charges for distribution of a controlled substance and Ball faces charges for destruction of physical evidence.



Sheriff's Deputies are not releasing the name of the third person arrested who has not yet been charged with a crime.

