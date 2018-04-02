Three Arrested for Items Involving Cocaine Use and Distribution

FULTON — The MUSTANG Drug Task Force and Fulton Police Department's SRU team conducted a narcotics related search warrant to an apartment at Stone Mill in Fulton Monday.

A press release stated that Charles Braxton, Janice McDonald and Lynett Wise were arrested on drug related charges.

Investigators found items suspected to be used to ingest crack cocaine. Several items of drug paraphernalia indicated both ingestion and selling of narcotics.

Officials stated that they also obtained one 40 caliber handgun.

The Callaway County jail said all three have been bonded, and mug shots will not be made availabledue to technical issues.