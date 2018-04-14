Three Arrested for Manufacturing Methamphetamine

Columbia-- Boone County Sheriff's Department made three arrests Wednesday morning regarding the manufacturing of methamphetamine in residences.

Nathan Hofius, 33, of Columbia was arrested at 2308 Grandview Circle.

Patricia Reeves, 46, of Sturgeon and Charles Nole, 63, of Columbia, were arrested at 3501 New Haven Road #99.

The Sheriff's Department developed information that the occupants of both residences were manufacturing methamphetamine and search warrants were requested and issued.

Items located at the Grandview Circle residence included chemicals, equipment, meth paraphernalia, and finished methamphetamine. Items located at the New Haven Road location included finished methamphetamine and meth paraphernalia.

Hofius was arrested for manufacturing a controlled substance.

Reeves was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and a city of Columbia municipal warrant for failing to appear in court.

Nole was issued a summons for possession of drug paraphernalia.