Three Arrested for Prostitution and Robbery

CAMDEN COUNTY - Three people were arrested Sunday morning for prostitution and robbery.

The Camden County Sheriff's Department was called to the Lake Resort on Horseshoe Bend for an attempted robbery in connection to prostitution.

Deputies arrested Marcus Tyrell Holley and Mikletyrell Dominique Gardner in connection to the robbery and Ashley Nicole Shidler for prostitution.

All three were taken to the Camden County Adult Detention Center.

Gardner is 26-years-old and from Sedalia. Holley, 31, and Shidler, 20, are from Ft. Wayne, Indiana.

Holley and Gardner are being charged with Class C Felony of Promoting Prostitution and Class C Felony of Conspiracy to Steal. Their bonds were set at $5,000 cash and $25,000 surety.

Shidler is being charged with Class D Felony of Conspiracy to Steal and Class B Misdemeanor of Prostitution. Her bond has been set at $2,000 cash and $10,000 surety.