Three arrested for series of burglaries in Kennett

KENNETT (AP) - Three more people are facing charges for a series of home burglaries and car break-ins in the southeast Missouri town of Kennett.

The Kennett Daily Dunklin Democrat reports that three men were arrested over the weekend, bringing to seven the number of people arrested so far in the investigation.

Several homes and cars have been broken into in recent weeks in Kennett. Some of the crimes have been brazen, occurring while residents were inside their homes.